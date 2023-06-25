Sunday, June 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Drug smuggling attempt foiled

APP
June 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -   In a successful operation, the Excise Police Peshawar Region foiled an attempt of smuggling a large quantity of drugs to Punjab, a spokesman of the Excise Police said here on Saturday.

The Excise officials recovered 4000 grams of heroin by arresting three suspects, the spokesman said. He said that action was taken at Goal Chowk Peshawar on secret information. The Excise Police recovered 4000 grams of heroin from vehicle (LEA 6826) and three suspects were arrested on the spot. Further investigation is underway besides registering a case in the concerned police station under Drug Act.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1687589355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023