 FESCO striving to provide uninterrupted power supply during sizzling summer 

FAISALABAD - Fais­alabad Electric Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that FESCO was striving hard to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its con­sumers despite sizzling and scorching summer season. In a statement on Saturday, he said that harsh weather caused overheating of electricity appliances in addition to increase consumption of electricity to manifolds. In such circumstances, the power distribution system faced tripping re­peatedly due to which the consumers had to face a great deal of difficulties. Therefore, the FESCO de­spite facing severe lack of staff was striving to control the situation and provide uninterrupted electricity supply to its consumers round the clock, he added. He fur­ther said that FESCO staff was also activated in the field to redress electric­ity related complaints on urgent basis because increase in weather heat also caused overloading and burning of power supply transformers. He said that the electricity consumers of indepen­dent, mixed industrial and commercial market dominated feeders were not facing any kind of load shedding across the region including Faisala­bad city. However, FESCO was observing load man­agement of 2 hours in ur­ban and semi urban areas whereas duration of this load management was 4 hours in rural areas. This load management was imperative to protect power distribution sys­tem by keeping supply and demand in view, he added. He appealed the consumers to cooper­ate with the company and avoid from using high-voltage electricity appliances during peak hours especially from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. so that smooth power supply could be maintained during the summer.