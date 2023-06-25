FIA arrests human trafficker from Lyari

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency FIA on Saturday arrested an alleged human trafficker from Lyari in an already registered case against him at the Agency’s anti-human trafficking circle, Karachi.

According to an official, accused identified as Tahir Mehmood was a notorious human trafficker, who was arrested in a raid conducted in Agra Taj, Lyari. The accused was nominated in an FIR registered at FIA anti-human trafficking circle police station. The case was registered upon the detailed accounts provided by two deportees wherein they identified three human smugglers that facilitated them in their illegal migration among which the arrested had the primary role. The said action was the part of an underway nationwide crackdown against the human traffickers in the wake of the gruesome Greece Boat Tragedy. Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an alleged unauthorised overseas employment promoter from a hotel near Cantt Station. In an underway nationwide crackdown against human traffickers, the FIA anti-human trafficking circle Karachi zone on last Thursday arrested Ghulam Abbas Baloch, an unauthorized overseas employment promoter, according to an official on Saturday.

The accused extorted different amount from intending emigrants for the purpose of providing work visas. The accused was having illegal possession of Pakistani passports on different names. Case FIR No. 61/2023 under sections of Emigration Ordinance and Passport Act had been registered and further investigations were underway.