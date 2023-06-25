Government asks administration to provide security to tourists in Murree on Eid

Rawalpindi-The Punjab government has asked the divisional administration to make foolproof security arrangements for tourists in Murree during the Eidul Azha holidays.

Acting Provincial Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha and RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali were present at a meeting held to review arrangements for tourists here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, ADCR Murree Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz, SSP Operations Amir Khan Niazi and AC Murree Kamran Hussain and other officials also attended the meeting.

The Murree district administration officials briefed the minister and commissioner about the arrangements made on the occasion of Eidul Azha for the tourists.

It was stated that seven facilitation centres had been established along with one controlroom for tourists. Traffic police have made a plan for tourists and will monitor traffic through CCTV cameras. Machinery from the highway department will also be available in case of an emergency.

The workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company will remain in the field in order to maintain cleanliness. Emergency will remain enforced in hospitals and representatives of all departments will be available. Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said the administration should provide maximum facilities to the tourists on eve of Eidul Azha in Murree.

He said that all the departments should make a close liaison for better facilities to tourists. He said that no negligence at part of any department would be tolerated.

“Murree is the famous tourist hub and public from across the country reach this hill station that is why the leaves of officials of all the departments have been cancelled,” said Dr Jamal Nasir. He said that the doctors and paramedics would remain on duty for 24 hours.

DC Hassan Waqar Cheema, speaking on the occasion, said that it is the prime responsibility of administration to provide maximum facilities to tourists. He said that all the officers of district government will remain present in Murree to monitor the performance of officilas of departments concerned.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali was of the view that police have evolved a comprehensive security plan to protect the tourists in Murree. He said that extra police force would be deployed in hill station to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order.