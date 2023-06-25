Sunday, June 25, 2023
Governor directs to resolve public complaints registered under ‘Bell of Hope’

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday reviewed the progress on the resolutions to public complaints registered under ‘Bell of Hope’ hung at the Governor House.

While chairing a meeting with officers of the Governor’s Secretariat, which was also attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, he said that the people were looking towards the Governor House for the resolution to their problems. Kamran Tessori directed the officers to work hard in resolving the complaints of the public. He said that the arrival of the people in the large numbers to ring the bell of hope, reposed their trust in the Governor House and ‘We do not have to break their trust.’

Governor takes notice of fire incident

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday took notice of a fire incident in Tariq Road area of the city.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi to take immediate steps to overcome the fire and present him a detailed report on the incident.

Political Interference

Tessori stresses need for adopting technology

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori said on Saturday that in a rapidly changing world, it was very important to learn modern technology and adapt to the digital revolution.

Addressing the Future of Work Conference organized by Pakistan Freelancers Association, he said that PAFLA’s outstanding efforts deserved appreciation as empowering freelancers and entrepreneurs in the digital era was commendable.

The governor said in the digital age only creativity could lead on the path of success adding PAFLA had provided a platform to connect youth, experts and entrepreneurs adding there was an opportunity to bridge the gap between industries.

He further said that an environment had been fostered where knowledge and innovation thrive because success lied in the ability to learn and collaborate mentioning that through determination and shared vision the nation could face the challenges bravely.

OUR STAFF REPORT

