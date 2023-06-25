Sunday, June 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather with dust-raising winds for most parts of Sindh

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted very hot and humid weather with dust-raising winds in the afternoon for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, drizzle is predicted in the coastal areas including Karachi. The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 44-46 degrees Centigrade,

Dadu 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 37-39 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 41-43 degrees Centigrade. Mainly, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1687589355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023