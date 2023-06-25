Hot, humid weather with dust-raising winds for most parts of Sindh

KARACHI-Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted very hot and humid weather with dust-raising winds in the afternoon for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, drizzle is predicted in the coastal areas including Karachi. The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 44-46 degrees Centigrade,

Dadu 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 37-39 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 41-43 degrees Centigrade. Mainly, very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.