Sunday, June 25, 2023
Increasing pollution

June 25, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the escalating pollution levels in our city. Over the past few years, the city’s air and water quality have noticeably deteriorated, posing a severe threat to the well-being of our community.

Each day, we are forced to breathe in pollutants and harmful particles, leading to a rise in respiratory illnesses and compromised immune systems. This issue demands immediate attention from our local authorities to implement stringent measures that reduce emissions from vehicles, factories, and other sources.

Furthermore, the quality of our water resources has reached an alarming level. The contamination of our rivers, lakes, and groundwater due to industrial waste poses a great danger. We must emphasise the urgency of enforcing strict regulations on industries and waste management systems and raising public awareness about the importance of responsible water usage.

It is high time that we unite and demand immediate action from our local government and relevant stakeholders to address these escalating pollution concerns. Thank you for your time and consideration. I remain hopeful that our city can overcome these challenges and reclaim its status as a clean, healthy, and livable environment for all its residents.

Political Interference

BASIMA SIDDIQUI,

Karachi.

