Irsa releases 303,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD-Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 303,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 436,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.55 feet and was 72.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 223,200 cusecs and 150,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1161.35 feet, which was 111.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 69,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 186,700, 137,900, 81,600 and 32,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 67,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 51,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.