Sunday, June 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kundi seeks joint role of judiciary, Parliament for restoration of public confidence

Agencies
June 25, 2023
National

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Minister of State for Poverty Alle­viation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said the swift and transparent justice system leads a country towards progress and development. He stated this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the High Court Bar As­sociation, Dera held here in a private marriage hall wherein he also admin­istered the oath of the newly elected cabinet of the association including its President Malik Hi­dayat Ullah Malana and General Secretary Waqar Alam. The state minister said, “A transparent ju­dicial system leads the nations towards develop­ment.” He said the Judi­ciary and the Parliament had to play a joint role in the restoration of public confidence in the judicial system. Faisal Kundi, who is also Central Informa­tion Secretary of the Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP), said that his party always remained a supporter of a strong and stable judicial system having public con­fidence in it. He was of the view that today the country needs a swift and transpar­ent justice system.

People face 10 hours load shedding as shortfall surges to 6598 MW

Tags:

Agencies

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1687589355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023