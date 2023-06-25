Sunday, June 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kuwait thump Pakistan in SAFF Championship  

STAFF REPORT
June 25, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- Kuwait thumped Pakistan 4-0 in the ongoing SAFF Championship at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. According to information made available here, Pakistan arenearly out of the event after two defeats in two matches. They suffered a 4-0 loss against India on Wednesday in their opening match. Hasan Al Enezi gave Kuwait the lead in the 10th minute of the match, meanwhile Mubarak Al Faneni doubled their advantage seven minutes later. Mubarak put his side in complete control in injury time, towards the end of the first half, with another goal.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1687589355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023