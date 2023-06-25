Kuwait thump Pakistan in SAFF Championship  

LAHORE- Kuwait thumped Pakistan 4-0 in the ongoing SAFF Championship at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. According to information made available here, Pakistan arenearly out of the event after two defeats in two matches. They suffered a 4-0 loss against India on Wednesday in their opening match. Hasan Al Enezi gave Kuwait the lead in the 10th minute of the match, meanwhile Mubarak Al Faneni doubled their advantage seven minutes later. Mubarak put his side in complete control in injury time, towards the end of the first half, with another goal.