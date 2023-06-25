Legal committee to pave way for Nawaz's return

The legal committee was formed on Sunday in line to clear the path for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's return to the country.

According to sources, committee to be headed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. The committee also comprised SAPM Ata Tarar, Irfan Qadir, Amjad Pervaiz and other lawyers.

The committee will make every effort to remove any legal barriers to Nawaz's return to the country.

On the other side, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will hold key meetings today.

Sources divulged that Nawaz, who was visiting Dubai with his family, will meet the members of royal family. He will also interact with the business community. Nawaz will be accompanied by PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif had received special treatment from the Dubai authorities.

Earlier, in line with his return to the country, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the PML-N supremo would return to the country following consultation with the party.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah clarified that Nawaz would lead the PML-N's campaign for the next general elections, scheduled in October this year.

On Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

"Decisions have not been taken, but consultations have taken place during my meeting with Nawaz Sharif," Mr Abbasi said in a statement to the media following his meeting with Mr Sharif at Hasan Nawaz's office.

"I also have a friendship with Nawaz Sharif, who is my leader. My meeting with Nawaz Sharif went well. No division exists inside the PML-N ranks," he maintained.