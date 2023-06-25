Sunday, June 25, 2023
Luqman, Habibullah win gold medals in Special Olympics World Games

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 25, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Muhammad Luqman of Pakistan won the gold medal in the 100m race of the Special Olympics World Games athletics event in Berlin, Germany.

Muhammad Luqman completed the distance of 100m race in 15.21 seconds. He also won silver medal by earning the second position in the long jump. While Pakistan’s Mirwaiz won the silver medal in the 3000m race. He completed this distance in 10 minutes and 11 seconds. So far, Pakistan has won a total of 9 gold medals in the Special Olympics World Games here.

In powerlifting event, Pakistan’s Habibullah won gold medal in deadlift in 83kg weight category. Besides the gold medal, Habibullah also secured silver medals in squat, bench press and combined weight. In the match played for the third place in the mixed field hockey event, Pakistan won bronze medal by defeating Paraguay by 3-2 goals. It should be noted that Pakistan has participated in the hockey event of the World Games for the first time.

In swimming 50m freestyle, Hasan Patel of Pakistan won the bronze medal by completing the distance in 1 minute and 03.93 seconds. Pakistan’s Sadia Junaid won the silver medal in the women’s singles event of the tennis event. In the basketball event, Pakistan Unified Men won the bronze medal by defeating Pakistan Unified Mix. 

