Sunday, June 25, 2023
Miftah resigns from all PML-N positions

Agencies
June 25, 2023
Regional

KARACHI   -    Former finance minister and the General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Miftah Ismail has announced resignation from all party positions.

He conveyed his decision through a resignation letter addressed to Ahsan Iqbal, the central secretary general of PML-N, on Saturday.

In his letter, Ismail stated, “Given the upcoming reorganisation of the party structure, I think it’s time for me to make official what is already true and move on. I, therefore, tender my resignation as General Secretary of PML-N Sindh and also resign from all party committees.”

Expressing his gratitude towards the party leadership, Ismail acknowledged the trust and responsibilities placed upon him. He specifically mentioned PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif for their kindness and consideration throughout the years. Additionally, he thanked senior leaders like Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Rasheed, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and others for their leadership and friendship.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1687589355.jpg

