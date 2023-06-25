Sunday, June 25, 2023
National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championship  from July 8

STAFF REPORT
June 25, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championship will be held from July 8 to 15 at the Synthetic hard courts of Karachi Club. The events are juniors U18 singles & doubles, girls U18 singles and doubles, boys U14 singles and doubles, girls U14 singles and doubles, U12 singles and doubles, U10 singles and doubles, seniors 35, 45 and 55 doubles. To accommodate all, the organizers have also added men’s singles and doubles as local events. All outstation main draw juniors are entitled to economy class railway fare and daily allowances as per PTF rules. 

