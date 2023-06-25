Nature-based solutions proving cost effective to overcome challenges

Peshawar - Nature based solutions for tackling the growing and serious threats posed by environmental degradations and climatic changes are proving as highly cost effective and sustainable approach in overcoming these challenges.

An exposure trip to an hamlet in Salt range of Pakistan revealed as how a simple and cost effective approach of rain water harvesting helped within a couple of months in recharging of ground water reservoir, benefiting more than 350 families in getting water both for drinking and irrigation purposes from four almost dry wells located within the vicinity of their homes.

The exposure trip was arranged by Institute of Urbanisation (IoU) for awareness of members of its Eco-Journalists Cohort to explore the transformative potential of sustainable solutions to growing challenges of environmental degradation.

“Earlier we used to travel around three kilometres long distance on foot for fetching water only for drinking purpose and now after sudden increase in water table of our dry wells, we are getting the very basic need of life at our doorsteps,” Nadeem Akhter, a farmer in Siral hamlet in Khoshab district commented.

Taking to newsmen, Nadeem said our female family members have to carry heavy water filled pitches over their head which was not only much burdening for them but also affecting their health.

However, now we are very happy over getting water from a facility about which we had become hopeless, Nadeem added.

“The rainwater recharge system has been installed by WWF-Pakistan under its ‘Water Stewardship and Replenishment Strategy’ in water stressed Soon Valley which has two famous lakes including Khabeki and Uchali but both are lifeless due to their water being saline,” informs Umer Bin Khalid, Senior Environmental Expert WWF-Pakistan.

WWF-Pakistan had set up its office at the Uchali Lake, a Ramsher declared wetland site, in mid 90’s for protection of migratory birds and other aquatic specifies found in the lake, Umer apprised journalists.

“After recent rains, water level in our well increased drastically, providing us a great relief in obtaining drinking water in the locality of around 2000 population,” shared Tasleem, another villager.

We have installed two recharge well systems at a cost of Rs. 1.5 million each and that will work for years, depends on rain which is received twice in a month on average, Umar Bin Khalid told media men.

Apart from installing ground water recharge wells, WWF-Pakistan also worked over introduction of rainwater harvesting technique used to collect and store rainwater for future use from relatively clean surfaces such as roofs.

We have provided tanks with a storage capacity of 1000 to 2000 litres of water to around 40 houses for utilisation of rain water for gardening and for provision of drinking water to livestock, WWF official added.

Another technology of floating platform of vegetation introduce by WWF-Pakistan in Mardwal village of Soon Valley is proving beneficial in treatment of waste water, converting it as useful for drinking for livestock and irrigation in the area.

The technology involves placing a mat or raft of buoyant materials such as foam on the water surface and planting it with wetland plants.

As the plants grow and root extend into the water, they take on nutrients, pollutants and other contaminants, making the water consumable for meeting the needs of plant, fields and livestock.

We have released around 150 mats carrying plants of wetland and each mat has been arranged at a cost of Rs8000.

This technology is not only nature based solution but also a very low cost approach of treating waste water, Umar told newsmen.

The technology has been introduced by Dr Muhammad Afzal of National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) and has proved beneficial even in treatment of lubricant carrying waste water of OGDCL (Oil and Gas Development Company) plant in Dakanni in Attock district.

“If this concept of treating waste water through such low cost nature based solutions is promoted, a large amount of waste water of the country can be reused for non-potable purposes like irrigation and can relieve the immense pressure on water bodies, lower pollution levels and provide water security in the face of climate crisis,” observed Dr Ejaz Ahmad, Senior Fellow IoU.

These efforts are aimed at encouraging public participation and behavioural change towards sustainable management practices of utilising natural resources, Umar remarked.

Locals are also giving positive response and extending full cooperation in the introduction of nature based salutation as adaptative measures in fighting against the perils of climatic changes and environmental degradation.