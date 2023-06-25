Nawaz doesn't need permission to become PM again: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday Nawaz Sharif did not need permission to become prime minister again.

Talking to Dunya News, the senior PML-N leader said injustice was meted out to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz would become prime minister again after the upcoming general elections.

“Holding free and fair elections is the job of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The lifetime disqualification is violation of the fundamental rights in the country,” said the minister.

Asif said out of 436 cases only Nawaz was picked and disqualified. He said that the party leadership wanted to see Nawaz as PM again. He said that the PML-N had already started the election campaign.

Earlier, speaking in the National Assembly (NA), Asif said Ishaq Dar had presented a very balanced budget and hoped that the IMF issue would be fixed soon.

Asif said that no member of the parliament had gone for Hajj pilgrimage at the expense of the government.

While acknowledging the autonomy of the Senate in its decision-making process, Asif expressed his strong disapproval of the bill concerning the privileges bestowed upon the Senate chairman.

He urged the members of the National Assembly not to support this particular legislation, emphasising the importance of focusing on the critical financial situation facing the country.