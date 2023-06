Former federal minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri was booked under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on Sunday.

Khyber deputy commissioner issued the order in connection with statements against the institutions that may disturb the law and order situation in the area.

The Landi Kotal SHO has been issued order for the arrest of Qadri, however the wanted person is in Saudi Arabia for Hajj.