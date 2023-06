KANDHKOT - Armed men of rival group gunned down a member of opponent group near Tangwani area of Kandhkot and fled the scene on Saturday. Police said accused belonging to Chouliyani group sprayed bullets at a member of Garrhi group killing him on the spot. The culprit fled the scene after committing the murder and body of the deceased identified as Muhammad Ayub was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against the assailants started raids for their arrest.