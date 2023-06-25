Sunday, June 25, 2023
Pak HC to Rwanda, foreign ministry delegation visit SCCI

APP
June 25, 2023
Business

SIALKOT- Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Naeemullah Khan, along with a delegation of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday. SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and Vice President Amir Majeed Sheikh welcomed the guests. During a meeting, the SCCI president emphasised the need to further increase trade volume between the two countries. He said the current trade volume between the two countries was very small, which the business communities of both countries could increase through mutual efforts. Ghafoor Malik suggested a few measures for expansion of trade between the two countries, saying both countries should facilitate single-country trade exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations. Rwanda businesses should be encouraged to explore joint venture possibilities in Pakistan, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) should be signed to find new ways of cooperation between the trade bodies of the two countries. He said Sialkot city was manufacturing surgical instruments, leather products and gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms and accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware and table ware, hollow ware, hunting knives, table cutlery/flatware, and military uniform badges. He suggested the Rwandan traders should import these products from Sialkot.

