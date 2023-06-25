Pakistan participates in VIVATECH exhibition in Paris for first time

PARIS-Pakistan recently showcased its technological prowess and vibrant IT sector as it participated for the first time in the renowned VIVATECH exhibition held in Paris, France from June 14th to 17th, 2023. The country’s dynamic IT sector and commitment to fostering global partnerships took center stage, as Pakistani exhibitors engaged in over 300+ productive B2B meetings.

VIVATECH, Europe’s largest tech event of the year, centered around the theme of artificial intelligence, attracted 91,000 attendees and featured 2,500 exhibitors from around the globe. Pakistan’s pioneering participation as the 147th country at VIVATECH-2023 demonstrated its dedication to embracing cutting-edge technology and innovation. The exhibition was inaugurated by the esteemed French President Emmanuel Macron, who emphasized the significance of AI development in France. President Macron also visited the Pakistan Pavilion, and interacted with Pakistani exhibitors.

The approximately 350+ B2B sessions conducted by the Pakistani participants showcased Pakistan’s credentials as a reliable IT business partner and contributed to enhancing the country’s positive image in the international IT sector. The event organizers provided a dedicated app for exhibitors and potential clients to interact, further facilitating networking and future collaborations. To further promote networking opportunities, the Commercial Section organized an interactive B2B evening at the Pakistan Embassy on the second day of VIVATECH. This event saw over 150 B2B meetings between Pakistani and French IT companies, facilitated by the Pakistan ambassador. The presence of prominent French IT firms, including Cegid Data Lab, GL Trade SA, and AXA French Start-up Manager, among others, underscored the interest in developing synergies and forging strong business connections. Pakistan’s first-time participation at VIVATECH exhibition is expected to generate export opportunities worth an estimated USD +70 million for the country’s IT companies. This achievement aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s goal of exporting $5 billion worth of IT services in fiscal year 2023 and sets a major milestone towards the targeted growth of $15 billion over the next three years. The initiative for Pakistan’s participation was undertaken by the Commercial Section, Embassy of Pakistan, France, with support from the Secretary of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Through extraordinary coordination with the event organizers, the Pakistan Pavilion was strategically located near the Viva Lounge, VIP enclosure, and entrance, ensuring prominent visibility.