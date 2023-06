UMM SAFA - A Palestinian militant opened fire at an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Saturday before he was shot dead by forces at the scene, Israel’s police said, and settlers set fire to homes in a nearby Palestinian village, residents said. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group associated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, claimed the gunman as a member. Official Palestinian news agency WAFA identified him as an 18-year-old from Kafr Aqab.