People face 10 hours load shedding as shortfall surges to 6598 MW

People are facing severe difficulties in several parts of the country due to the power outages of eight to ten hours as the electricity shortfall has increased significantly.

Extremely hot weather and long hours of electricity load shedding have made the lives of people miserable.

According to the sources of power division, there is a shortfall of 6598 megawatts in the country and therefore consumers are facing power outages for long hours.

The demand has surged to 27,000 megawatts while the power supply is just 20,402 megawatts. Thus, the shortfall of 6598 MW has resulted in eight to ten hours of power outages in parts of the country.

The sources of power division says that the hydropower generation is 6200 MW while thermal power stations of government are producing 563 MW.

9000 MW is being generated by the private sector power plants.

The production of electricity from wind power plants is 1,245 MW while the production of solar power plants is 100 MW.

Moreover, 130 MW is being generated from bagasse while the production of nuclear power plants is 3,164 MW.

According to the reports, some areas are facing load shedding of 12 hours due to the overloading and tripping.

The residents of Lahore are also facing severe difficulties due to the extreme weather and electricity breakdown.

Many transformers failed to manage the load and stopped working in the night resultantly. Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) demand has also exceeded by 5500 MW.

Many parts of Lahore including Mozang, Kacha Jail Road, Amir Town, Harbanspura, Shahdara Town, Imamia Colony witnessed load shedding for the whole night.