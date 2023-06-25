Prince William’s comments left King Charles in tears

LONDON-Prince William, heir to the throne, has made his father King Charles III emotional with his comment about the future of the monarchy, according to a recently unearthed clip from a documentary. Speaking several years ago about his father’s estate, William, now Prince of Wales, said the “family angle” was “important” as he gave some thought about what he would do when he took over control of it from his father. Kate Middleton’s husband William was seemingly explaining his intentions and plans about his future move. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, there have been many changes within the royal family, with many members inheriting new titles. One of those changes meant that William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales. This meant he inherited his father’s estate, the Duchy of Cornwall. The estate was previously run by Charles for more than 50 years when he was Prince of Wales, and he took great interest in its success. In a resurfaced clip from the ITV documentary “Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall” that has gone viral, the-then Prince Charles admits he reduced to tears when he heard his son talking about the future of the estate.” William, in the clip, is seen talking to second-generation farmer Mervyn Keeling, where he revealed he was already thinking about the future. He, according to the outlet, said: “I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it’s really important, the family angle, I really do.” Charles then entered the frame, who appeared to be particularly moved by his son’s comments. “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really.” said Charles. “Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile,” he continued. In the meanwhile, Prince William’s plans for the Prince of Wales title is allegedly becoming a threat to King Charles. These claims and admissions about Prince William have been brought to light by a senior former palace official. According to the Sunday Times this insider was quoted saying, “The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.” Not to mention, “The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade.” Before concluding they also added, “It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.”