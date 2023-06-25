PTI Chairman to be treated as per law, says Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minis­ter (SAPM), Atta Ullah Tarar on Saturday said that Pakistan Teh­reek e Insf (PTI) Chairman and his workers have found involved in May 9 activity and punish­ment would be given to them as per the law of the country.

The Chairman PTI was the mastermind of May 9, he said while talking to a private televi­sion channel. He said the case of the PTI chairman should be trialed in military courts, add­ing cases of some people who have been sent to military courts. In reply to a question about Umer Cheema, he said the former PTI leader and his family member were held by the anti-corruption depart­ment in a land-grabbing case.

About political victimization, he said that many leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N had to face jail due to false cases filed by the PTI regime. He said that the coalition govern­ment did not believe in political victimization. He said that PTI leaders and workers are facing a tough time due to attacks on security institutions and police personnel. Many cases were filed against the PTI by reason of the May 9 mayhem, he added.