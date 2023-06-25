Sunday, June 25, 2023
Students attend IHHN’s event

June 25, 2023
LAHORE-Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) celebrated iHope Volunteer Program’s 22nd batch of volunteers the other day. Participants included around 80 students from various prestigious schools in Karachi, including Dawood Public School, The City School, Reflection School, Foundation Public School, DHA College and School System, Haque Academy, Indus Academy, Cedar College & School, Bay View High School, Generations, Aga Khan Secondary School, World Academy, and Beacon House.

During the program, the students were divided into four groups – Rescuers, Healers, Protectors, and Helpers – and took part in various activities, including ward visits, Art Therapy, Voices Against Tobacco (VAT), CPR & first aid training, and Fire-fighting training. Apart from this, the students also attended several informative talks on art, empathy, career growth, social media, and the climate. The respected speakers included Shireen Mithani, Maida Yasmeen, Ahmed Shabbar, Mr. Yousuf, and Dr. Bilal Hassan. On the last day of the volunteer program, a closing ceremony was conducted to honor the students for their community service and to encourage them to stay life-long supporters of IHHN’s Indus Yaqeen program. Each group gave a presentation showcasing their experience interacting with IHHN’s patients and the activities they engaged in. The volunteers also gave short speeches on how the experience opened their eyes to the harsh living realities in Pakistan. 

Their interactions with patients and subsequent work taught them that despite their age, they can make a difference for the better in someone else’s life. At the end of the ceremony, the students were presented with certificates of participation.

