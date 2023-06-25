Sultan Rahi remembered

ISLAMABAD-Famous film actor Sultan Rahi, the most popular Punjabi hero during the 1970s and 1980s at Pakistan’s silver screen was remembered on his 84th birth anniversary on Saturday. Born on June 24, 1938, his real name was Muhammad Sultan. His film career began in 1959 with his appearance as a guest actor in the film ‘Baghi’. During a career spanning 40 years, he acted in over 700 Punjabi films and 100 Urdu films, winning around 160 awards. Rahi earned two Nigar Awards for his work in ‘Babul’ (1971) and ‘Basheera’ (1972). Director Aslam Dar’s film Bashira proved to be the first milestone in his career. His most prominent films include ‘Maula Jutt’, ‘Warryam’, ‘Sher Khan’ and ‘Godfather’. His pairing with actress Asia and Anjuman was favourite among the viewers and his last movie was with actress Saima. Sultan Rahi was murdered by unidentified persons on January 9, 1996, during a highway robbery on the Grand Trunk Road near Gujranwala, while returning to Lahore from Islamabad.