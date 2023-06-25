Suspect of bogus appointments in Sukkur Education dept held

SUKKUR - The Anti-Corruption Unit on Saturday during an operation arrested an imposter involved in fake appointments in Sukkur Education Department. The detainee identified as Aziz Siddiqui was produced before the session court seeking him physical remand. However, the court over cognizance of the seriousness of the allegations, directed the detention of Aziz Siddiqui in jail until further notice. It is worth mentioning here that the suspect was arrested under bogus appointments scandal which has not only raised concerns about the integrity of the Education Department but has also cast doubts on the transparency of the recruitment process within the sector. As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to delve deeper into the intricate web of fraudulent appointments and determine the extent of the scam’s impact on the education system. Additionally, efforts will be made to identify and rectify any loopholes that may have facilitated such fraudulent activities. The suspect had obtained employment as a clerk in Sukkur on a fake name. After the forgery, the suspect secured a job at the Karachi Education Board.