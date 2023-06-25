Suspects flee after leaving body of teenage girl at hospital

KARACHI-A vehicle abandoned the body of an 18-year-old girl at Jinnah Hospital and fled the scene, the preliminary cause of death is suspected to be drug overdose. According to the police officials, a girl named Sherry and a boy named Jibran brought the 18-year-old girl, Ayesha, to the hospital. In the emergency department, they informed the doctors that her friend Ayesha was unwell and asked them to examine her. However, upon examination, it was discovered that the girl had already passed away.

The police stated that initial findings also revealed that the girl may have been under the influence of severe intoxication. Reports suggest that both the boy and the girl fled the hospital after hearing about the girl’s death. It appears that they were accompanied by a third person who was driving the car. The police authorities revealed that the girl was brought from an unknown residence between Punjab Chowrangi to Defence Mor. The initial investigations indicated that her death may have occurred due to the drug overdose during a dance party. Further details will be revealed after medical examinations of the body.