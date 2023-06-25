Sunday, June 25, 2023
Suspense film ‘Lost in the Stars’ continues leading China’s box office  

News Desk
June 25, 2023
BEIJING- ‘Lost in the Stars’, a domestic suspense crime film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Friday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed. The film grossed 182.81 million yuan (around 25.46 million U.S. dollars) on its second screening day and the second day of this year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Adapted from the Soviet film “Trap for Lonely Man,” the movie follows the story of a wife who mysteriously disappears during an overseas trip but suddenly turns up just as her husband’s search for her came to nothing.  “Love Never Ends,” a domestic romance, kept the second on Friday’s box office chart, gaining 35.05 million yuan on its third screening day. 

