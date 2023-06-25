Sydney Harbour Bridge transformed into a global football celebration for FIFA Women's World Cup

The iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, situated on Gadigal land, became a vibrant festival of football today, serving as a symbol of cultural unity. The event brought together diverse people and communities to kick-start the 25-day countdown until the highly anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Against the dazzling backdrop of the Sydney Harbour, more than 4,000 enthusiastic fans gathered on the bridge, seizing the opportunity to be part of the FIFA Women's World Cup 'Unity Celebration.' This unique event was hosted by former Australian international and FIFA Women in Football Leadership participant, Amy Duggan.

The festive atmosphere embraced grassroots football and multicultural communities, alongside renowned local and international football legends, including FIFA Legend Joy Fawcett. Notable attendees also included John Graham, the NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism, representatives from co-host Member Associations Football Australia and New Zealand Football, and FIFA officials.

Among the crowd were several of the tournament's Beyond Greatness Champions, who proudly waved the flags of the 32 nations competing on the international stage. Fans eagerly gathered on the world-renowned landmark to experience a sneak peek of the tournament's official song, dance to the infectious 'Unity Beat,' and enjoy live cultural performances and presentations.

A moment of grandeur came when the towering 17-meter Unity Jersey, representing the tournament's Beyond Greatness slogan and distinctive cultural elements, was unveiled in a spectacular fashion on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The design of the Unity Jersey captures the vibrant landscapes and rich colors of the host countries, drawing inspiration from their rainforests, earth, mountains, cities, and water. A striking radial motif featuring 32 colorful squares celebrates the unity of the 32 participating nations, symbolizing the spirit, values, and diversity that define both the sport and the tournament.

Addressing the attendees, FIFA Council Member Johanna Wood expressed her delight at witnessing a fantastic morning of football, culture, and community coming together. Wood emphasized FIFA's commitment to delivering an exceptional tournament that not only captivates the hearts and minds of football fans but also empowers women in sports worldwide. She remarked, "Football, once again, has demonstrated how it unites the world."

John Graham, the NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism, expressed his excitement about hosting the world's best players and their passionate football fans in NSW. With 11 matches scheduled in NSW, he anticipated welcoming all the world-class football teams and their fans, making the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 the most significant sporting event in Sydney since the 2000 Olympics. Graham affirmed the NSW Government's support for the tournament.

James Johnson, CEO of Football Australia, reflected on the significance of the day, noting that it marked three years since the nation won the bid to co-host the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Celebrating this milestone atop one of the world's most iconic and recognizable structures, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, was a fitting tribute. Johnson expressed pride in the Australian football community and emphasized the significance of the moment.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, across five Australian host cities: Sydney/Gadigal, Melbourne/Naarm, Brisbane/Meaanjin, Adelaide/Tarntanya, and Perth/Boorloo. Additionally, four New Zealand host cities will participate: Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Hamilton/Kirikiriroa, Dunedin/Ōtepoti, and Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara.