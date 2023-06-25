Sunday, June 25, 2023
TikToker Sandal Khattak rejects Hareem’s allegation

Our Staff Reporter
June 25, 2023
Peshawar  -   TikToker Sandal Khattak dismissed Hareem Shah’s allegations against her here on Saturday.

At a news conference following her release on bail, Sundal stated that Hareem Shah’s claims in court differed from what she was disseminating in the media. She said that the charges levelled against her were without merit.

Hareem Shah, she said, accused her of making her videos viral. She did, however, claim to have a Tik- Tok live stream that had nothing to do with Hareem Shah. She stated that she was not interested in politics and had no ties to any political leaders.

To a question, if Hareem Shah had videos of certain key leaders of PDM, Sundal said: “It’s better to ask this question from Hareem Shah.”

