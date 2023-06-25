Two held on charges of robbery, murder 

MULTAN - Police have solved a rob­bery and murder case in which armed robbers shot dead a youngster for put­ting resistance in a robbery bid about three weeks ago at Basti Darkhan on the premises of Muzaffarabad police station.

According to a police spokesman, Shahbaz resi­dent of Dera Ghazi Khan reached the house of his cousin Javed in Multan on June 07 to give him money which his cousin’s father sent from Saudi Arabia. Late at night, he stayed at the house of his cousin when three unidentified armed robbers entered the house. The criminals held them hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 100,000. The criminals also opened fire and shot Shahbaz dead when he tried to resist the robbery bid.

The Muzaffarabad police registered case number 1168/23 against unknown criminals and started the investigation into the inci­dent. Taking notice of the incident, City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza to ar­rest the criminals.

The police team arrested two criminals while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining crimi­nals, however, the names of the arrested criminals were not being disclosed due to investigations, the spokesman added.