UCP’s FOLL promotes inclusivity and achieves academic excellence: Dean Dr Fehmida Sultana

Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Literature (FOLL) at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) Dr. Fehmida Sultana believes that university promotes inclusivity, academic excellence, and the remarkable achievements within the faculty.

In an interview with The Nation, Dr. Fehmida shed light on the various programs, initiatives, and partnerships that have positioned the faculty as a leader in promoting accessibility and providing a holistic educational experience.

The Dean shared the journey and the diverse positions held within the university, stating, "I started my career at the University of Central Punjab as a faculty member in the Department of Linguistics. Over the years, I had the opportunity to work in different positions, including serving as a Pro-Rector. Currently, I am honored to hold the position of Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Literature, where I oversee various departments, such as Linguistics, Literature, and the English Language Center."

Highlighting the academic programs offered by the Faculty of Languages and Literature, Dr Fehmida said, "Our undergraduate program, BS English, is one of our top ten undergraduate programs at the university. We also have successful graduate programs, including MS Applied Linguistics and MS English Literature, which have been running successfully for several years. Recently, we launched a Ph.D. program in Linguistics, which covers both theoretical and applied aspects of the field. We are currently accepting applications for the second batch of the Ph.D. program."

The interview also delved into the faculty's commitment to enhancing the students' learning experience. The Dean emphasized the importance of a well-rounded education, saying, "At the Faculty of Languages and Literature, we believe in providing a well-rounded educational experience to our students." Various activities and initiatives, including academic seminars, webinars, talks by renowned scholars, academic trips, and industrial visits, were highlighted as part of the faculty's efforts to enrich students' learning beyond the classroom.

“The highly qualified faculty members and well-maintained infrastructure" were also mentioned as contributing factors to the students' success. One notable aspect discussed was the faculty's proactive approach to partnerships and collaborations with industries. The Dean proudly stated, "We have been proactive in forging partnerships with various industries to generate internship opportunities for our students."

A significant collaboration with Deaf Reach, an industry providing sign language interpretation services, was highlighted. The faculty's commitment to real-world experience and inclusivity was evident as the Dean explained, "By signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with relevant industries, we ensure that our students gain real-world experience. In fact, during a recent conference, Deaf Reach provided sign language interpretation for the attendees, including deaf children and their parents. This initiative was highly appreciated, as it made the conference more inclusive and accessible. UCP became the first university in Pakistan to provide this service at an academic conference."

The interview concluded with a discussion on the recent conference organized by the faculty of Languages and Literature. Dr. Fehmida said that the conference showcased the Faculty of Languages and Literature's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility while delving into contemporary trends in linguistics and literature. The conference featured a dynamic lineup of keynote speeches by renowned experts, engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and captivating parallel session poster presentations, all centered around the latest advancements in the field. The introduction of sign language interpretation services not only enhanced the accessibility of the conference but also served as a testament to the faculty's pioneering efforts in promoting inclusivity within academic events. Dr. Fehmida expressed immense pride in the conference's accomplishments, emphasizing how it successfully fostered a vibrant exchange of ideas and propelled the Faculty of Languages and Literature forward in its pursuit of cutting-edge research and scholarship in linguistics and literature.

Looking ahead, Dr. Fehmida Sultana emphasized the faculty's commitment to further promoting accessibility for the deaf community, saying, " We will continue to foster academic excellence, expand our collaborations with industries, and make our events and programs more accessible to diverse communities. Our faculty members and dedicated staff are always striving to create a supportive learning environment for our students, enabling them to excel in their chosen fields".