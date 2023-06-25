Sunday, June 25, 2023
Unidentified gunmen kill another Sikh

Shahid Khan
June 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A person of Sikh community was killed by unidentified assailants in the Kakshal neighbourhood on Saturday, the second attack on Sikhs in the provincial capital within two days.

A spokesman of the capital police said, Manmohan Singh, 34, was travelling to his home in an auto rickshaw on Saturday evening when unidentified armed men opened fire at him near Guldara, Kakshal. The victim succumbed to wounds in the hospital afterwards.

It is to be mentioned here that this is second incident during the last two days as another Sikh was shot and hurt the day before in the Dabgari neighbourhood of the province capital.

Senior police officers and investigation teams have reportedly hurried to the scene to gather CCTV footage and other evidence, according to the official. Additionally, a search operation was started in the area to find the offenders.

Shahid Khan

