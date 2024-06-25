Bail rejected of PTI lawyer who attacked Khawar Maneka

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Terrorism Court-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Monday rejected the pre-arrest bail application of Fateh Ullah who attacked Khawar Maneka on May 29th inside the premises of District Courts, Islamabad after the hearing of appeals in unlawful marriage case.

Fateh Ullah after the decision went into hiding at Islamabad Bar Council office on third floor of Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. Anti-Terrorism Court is on the first floor of same building. A heavy contingent of police was deployed at the complex. The decision came around 10:00 am and Fateh Ullah surrendered around 5:15 pm in presence of Chairman Executive Committee Islamabad Bar Council Syed Wajid Gillani. Fateh Ullah was then transferred to P.S. Ramna, Islamabad.

FIR no 448 was registered at P.S. Ramna, Islamabad under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 against lawyers Usman Gill, Asim Baig, Ansar Kiyani, Zahid Bashir Dar, Saeed Khan Sadozai, Naeem Haider, Ali Ijaz, Naeem Haider, Fateh Ullah. All the accused were on interim pre-arrest bail till Monday. According to the court order, learned counsel representing accused/petitioner while arguing submitted that all the petitioners are practicing lawyers, law-knowing, and law-abiding citizens.

The police with malafide intentions dragged them in the instant matter and petitoners were not even present at place of occurrence except for Fateh Ullah. They also submitted that false, frivolous, and unfounded stories have been narrated in FIR, and police on behest of complainant Khawar Maneka dragged them into the FIR. Prosecutor, Raja Naveed Hussain argued before the court that petitioners are directly nominated in the FIR with specific roles. He further added that attack happened inside the premises of District Courts which caused terror and insecurity amongst the litigants and other general public present there. Thereby, instant pre-arrest bail petitions may be declined.

The court order stated that presence of Fateh Ullah and role attributed to him in FIR is well established in the video relating to alleged incident. The grant of pre-arrest bail to Fateh Ullah at this stage will hamper the process of Investigation. Hence, the bail petition to the extent of Fateh Ullah stands rejected. The order also stated that case cannot be established against all the other accused nominated in the FIR after watching the video of the incident. Hence, instant pre-arrest bail applications of all the other accused stand confirmed on the terms and surety already laid down in the court.