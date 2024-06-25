Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Bilawal sees salvation in charter of economy

Web Desk
5:22 PM | June 25, 2024
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday in a seemingly dissatisfied tone, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said people were only interested in 'Roti, Kapra, Makaan' (Bread, clothes and home), reduction in poverty and inflation.

"People expect us to set aside our personal problems." 

He recalled PM Shehbaz's emphasis on 'Charter of Economy ' after swearing in as the prime minister, adding that problems couldn't be solved without such a charter. He said if the government wanted to turn the corner, it would have to consult people sitting on both sides of the aisle. 

Expressing disillusionment over the government's reluctance to consult the PPP and opposition on budget, the former FM said results would have been better politically and economically if the House were taken on board as country's situation is not hidden from anyone. 

"We pray to steer the country out of these crises by working in tandem with the premier and his team as a common man is encumbered by inflation", added Bilawal. 

He thanked the government for enhancing the budget of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) by 27pc, adding that world including India was introducing programmes like BISP to root out poverty.

The PPP chairman also recounted 'Bajwa Doctrine' which, he said, was targeted against the PPP's success. 

"Our political philosophy revolves around implementation of taxes. We say that we will not impose taxes on poor people and receive it from the rich only but we don't mean it. The previous government banked on the FIA and NAB to meet tax targets. If the incumbent government commits the same mistake, it is doomed to fail. We must introduce new policies to increase tax and revenue," young PPP chairman stressed. 

