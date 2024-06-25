Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Birth anniversary of film actor Sultan Rahi observed

Agencies
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD   -  Birth anniversary of renowned  film actor Sultan Rahi was observed on Monday. Born on June 24, 1938, Sultan Rahi began his film career in 1959 as a guest actor in the film ‘Baghi’.  He rose to tremendous stardom with the release of the film ‘Maula Jatt’ in 1979.During his career, he acted in more than 800 Punjabi and Urdu-language movies and was also named in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most prolific actor. Sultan Rahi earned two Nigar Awards for his work in ‘Babul’ (1971) and ‘Basheera’ (1972). Sultan Rahi was shot dead near Gujranwala on January 9, 1996.

Agencies

