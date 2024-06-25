CCPO reviews security situation in city

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall security situation and other professional matters at his office here on Monday. Presiding over the meeting, the CCPO commended the officers for their excellent teamwork in controlling crime in the provincial capital during Eidul Azha. The CCPO directed the officers to perform their duties with dedication, stressing the need for swift resolution of ongoing investigations. He stressed the importance of excellent coordination with the prosecution department to expedite the pending cases. Addressing the meeting, the CCPO said the arrest of any innocent person would not be tolerated. He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to protecting the lives, property and honour of public, urging the police staff to win the hearts of people through their professionalism, commitment and performance. Bilal Siddique issued orders for the prompt arrest of those wanted in electricity theft cases and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes.

such as murder and attempted murder.

He emphasised focusing on the quality of investigations and ensuring quick justice for the victims by promptly completing under investigation cases.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations)

Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhary, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (CRO) Aqeela Niaz Naqvi, SPs (OCU) Aftab Ahmad Phularwan, Furqan Bilal,

SP (AVLS) Rana Zahid and divisional SPs attended the meeting.