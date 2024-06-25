Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese SOEs see increasing revenue, profits in Jan-May

Xinhua
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Business

BEIJING     -    China’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) registered steady expansion in the first five months of the year, with both revenue and profits growing, official data showed on Monday. These companies generated 32.85 trillion yuan (about 4.61 trillion U.S. dollars) in operating revenue in the January-May period, up 3.1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Finance. Profits of these companies totaled 1.71 trillion yuan from January to May, with a year-on-year increase of 2.3 percent. Their debt-to-asset ratio reached 64.9 percent at the end of May, the data showed. These figures, which exclude financial firms, were collected from SOEs in provincial-level regions and those administered by the central government.

Tags:

Xinhua

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024