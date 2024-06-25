CM orders early completion of Bund Road project

on Tuesday ordered the early completion of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the project, personally inspecting the service roads from Saggiaan Interchange to Babu Sabu. She also set a July deadline for the project's completion.

During the visit, LDA DG Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed briefed the chief minister on the project. He said the high-rise area of package two was being fully opened for traffic.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of addressing the issues the public faces through the controlled access corridor and the service roads.