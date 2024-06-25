Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CM orders early completion of Bund Road project

Web Desk
5:21 PM | June 25, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday ordered the early completion of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Project. 

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the project, personally inspecting the service roads from Saggiaan Interchange to Babu Sabu. She also set a July deadline for the project's completion.

During the visit, LDA DG Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed briefed the chief minister on the project. He said the high-rise area of package two was being fully opened for traffic. 

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of addressing the issues the public faces through the controlled access corridor and the service roads.

