Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner orders tree plantation

Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed bringing the maximum area under tree plantation in the city. Presiding over a performance review meeting of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here Monday, she also directed to encourage citizens to plant trees in their surrounding areas. She directed inspection of fitness of swings in parks, in addition to developing greenbelts and parks in such a way that they attract people. Earlier, PHA Director Abdul Qadir Shah briefed the meeting about various measures taken by the authority for the beautification of the city.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024