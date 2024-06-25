Commissioner orders tree plantation

FAISALABAD - Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed bringing the maximum area under tree plantation in the city. Presiding over a performance review meeting of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here Monday, she also directed to encourage citizens to plant trees in their surrounding areas. She directed inspection of fitness of swings in parks, in addition to developing greenbelts and parks in such a way that they attract people. Earlier, PHA Director Abdul Qadir Shah briefed the meeting about various measures taken by the authority for the beautification of the city.