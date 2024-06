A local court on Tuesday acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Raja Khuram Nawaz in the Azadi March violence case.

Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Khan announced the verdict in the case in which two workers were also acquitted.

The court had approved the acquittal of suspects in a case registered with Police Station Koral.

Lawyers Ali Bukhari and Sardar Masroof represented Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Raja Khuram Nawaz, respectively.