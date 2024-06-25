Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Cybercrime accused held from BKIA

APP
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   The Immigration Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested an accused involved in online harassment of a lady from Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) Peshawar.

The FIA spokesman said that the accused named Muhammad Zubair was arrested soon after he landed at BKIA from abroad. The accused had shared objectionable pictures of the complainant lady on social media.

The accused had also sent threatening messages to the lady on WhatsApp and then posted her videos and pictures on social media. The accused had escaped to a foreign country some days ago while an FIR under Cyber Crime Act was registered against him at Abbottabad.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle in its timely action arrested the accused from BKIA Peshawar on his arrival from abroad and handed him over to FIA Cyber Crime Circle Abbottabad for further legal action.

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram in Peshawar

APP

