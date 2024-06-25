David Warner bows out of international cricket after Australia's world cup exit

Australian batter retired from all formats of international cricket after his side suffered elimination in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan cruised to the semi-final after defeating Bangladesh in the Super Eight clash at the expense of the Australia.

In his final innings, Warner made six runs against India a day earlier as Australia was defeated by 24 runs in St Lucia.

Warner's retirement from cricket has been gradual as he played his final ODI in November when Aussies beat hosts India in the World Cup final while he played his last Test against Pakistan in January.

However, he in May said that he would consider playing Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan if he was called up by the selectors.

Warner made his T20 international debut in January 2009 and has made 3,277 runs at an average of 33.43 in 110 innings.

He scored 6,932 runs at 45.30 in 159 ODI matches, including 22 centuries. In Test format, he made 8,786 runs at 44.59 with 26 hundreds.