DC for foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu Monday said that foolproof security arrangements would be evolved to maintain peace during Muharram ul Haram. While chairing a meeting of Peace Committee, he informed that the process to upgrade processions routes had been started. Encroachments are being cleared. Similarly, sewerage issues are also being checked at the processions routes.

City Police Officer Sadique Dogar said that law enforcers would remain highly alert and added that additional police officials would be deputed at sensitive areas.

On this occasion, Khawar Hasnain Bhutta, Mazeen Chawan, Aenatullah Rehmani, Syed Zahoor Shamsi, Hafeez Ullah Shah, Muhammad Yaqub Shaira, Abdul Haq Mujahid, Mazhar Javed Sial and others were also present.

DESERVING DIABETIC, HEPATITIS PATIENTS BE PREFERRED FOR MEDICINE ISSUANCE: MULTAN DC

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu paid surprise visits to Shahbaz Sharif hospital and Fatima Jinah Gynae Centre and directed the authorities to prefer deserving diabetic and hepatitis patients for issuing insulin and other relevant medicines.

During the visit, the DC checked facilities, medicines’ record and interviewed patients to get their feedback.

He said that outpatient department of Shahbaz Sharif hospital would undergo expansion for effective service delivery. He said, he was keeping the doctors and staff performance at the hospital under monitoring for evaluation. Waseem Hamid Sindhu also inspected the newly installed CT scan machine and issued instructions for its proper operation and management.

SNGPL DISCONNECTS 14 GAS METERS

The Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished 14 citizens by disconnected there gas meters in a crackdown during last three days. According to officials of Task Force, the consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and had also shifted meters at different sites by themselves. Gas metres of all the 14 consumers were disconnected for violation of the laws. The department urged citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained.

According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the special cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.