Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Delegation of PBC calls on finance minister

Our Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday highlighted the FBR’s ongoing efforts aimed at broadening the tax base and bringing retailers in tax net.

A delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by Chairman PBC Shabbir Diwan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at Finance Division yesterday. Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Pervez Malik and Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana also attended the meeting. The delegation from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) appreciated the ongoing efforts of government and discussed the Federal Budget 2024-25 with the finance minister. They also presented specific suggestions and tax proposals for consideration.

Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged and thanked the PBC for their insights. He assured that their recommendations are being noted and will be considered in the finalization of the budget to whatever extent possible. The minister also highlighted the FBR’s ongoing efforts aimed at broadening the tax base and bringing retailers in tax net. He assured that decisions would be made through mutual consultation to ensure favorable outcomes for both the public and the business community.

Our Staff Reporter

