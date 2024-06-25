Efforts under way to achieve last IMF programme: FinMin Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said efforts are being made to make the next IMF programme the last one.

Speaking at the National Assembly session, the finance minister said the government was doing its best to overcome the economic difficulties.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was being digitised at a fast pace while the PIA privitisation process had been accelerated.

“Around Rs7 billion have been set aside for FBR digitisation and reforms of the board,” the minister pointed out, adding that it was high time to take action against the shopkeepers who had not become part of the business-friendly schemes.

The minister said the government was making efforts to increase tax-to-GDP ration up to 13 per cent.

“The government has extended all possible relief to health, agriculture and other sectors and the exemption for stationery is also maintained,” Aurangzeb highlighted.

He said the national security was immensely important and the government was with the forces to fight against the menace of terrorism.

“We may opt for the next IMF programme as the last one. Efforts are being made to enhance exports and reduce the privileges of the elite class,” the minister concluded.