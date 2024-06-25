Elon Musk ‘secretly’ welcomes baby no 12

LOS ANGELES - has expanded his clan with the addition of one. Earlier this year, the Tesla billionaire quietly welcomed baby no 12 with Neuralink Corp’s director of special projects, Shivon Zilis, he confirmed to Page Six. “As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false,” he debunked the speculations, admitting, “All our friends and family know. “Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret,’” the X, formerly Twitter, Corp. founder added. He only revealed the new addition’s arrival, without further sharing the sex or name of the baby. In addition to his youngest child, Musk, 52, is the father of 11 other children, whom he shares with three mothers. He first welcomed his firstborn, a son named Nevada Alexander, with his first wife, Justine Wilson, in 2002. Unfortunately, the son passed away at ten weeks old with sudden infant syndrome SIDS.

Wilson then opted for IVF and had twins Jenna and Griffin in 2004, followed by the birth of triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006. Moreover, the Tech mogul had his first child together with Grimes in May 2020, named X Æ A-Xii. He was then blessed with twins Strider and Azure with Zilis, whom they welcomed secretly in November 2021. The following year, Grimes revealed to Vanity Fair that she also shares a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, with Musk, who they had via surrogacy in December 2021.