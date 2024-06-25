Excise dept launches mobile facility at Fatima Jinnah Park

ISLAMABAD - The Excise Department is set to introduce a mobile facility at Fatima Jinnah Park in the federal capital starting Monday, as part of the ICT Doorstep initiative to enhance accessibility to essential services. According to a spokesman from the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, the initiative aims to provide convenient civic services directly to residents. From 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Excise staff will be stationed at the parking lot of Bolan Gate within the park to assist residents with various needs. This includes facilitating processes such as obtaining fuel permits for domestic and commercial use, as well as motor vehicle registration, ensuring a hassle-free experience for visitors. The mobile unit seeks to simplify vehicle-related procedures such as registration, transfer, and payment of token taxes, alongside offering additional services like issuing domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney documents, international driving permits, and fuel permits. By bringing these essential services closer to the community, the ICT aims to reduce the inconvenience of multiple visits to government offices, ensuring easier access to civic facilities for residents of Islamabad and surrounding areas.