Tuesday, June 25, 2024
FAO team discusses tea commercialization plan with KP officials

APP
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  A delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) visited the Planning and Development Department, where they met with Imtiaz Hussain Shah, the Additional Chief Secretary of the department for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary was briefed on various FAO initiatives, focusing on the Tea Commercialisation and Cluster-Based Development Plan for Pakistan, with a particular emphasis on interventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Additional Chief Secretary underscored the significance of these initiatives, highlighting their potential to meet local demands, create numerous opportunities, and positively impact the regional economy.

